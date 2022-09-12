corporate-logo
Latest News

Midfielder Bachir Ndiaye Named To All-League Second Team

CHARLOTTE, NC (November 6, 2025) – USL League One announced today that Charlotte Independence midfielder Bachir Ndiaye has been named to the All-League Second Team. This marks the first All-League […]
Independence Falls to One Knox 2-1 in League Quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, TN (November 2, 2025) – The Charlotte Independence’s 2025 season came to a close Sunday evening, falling to One Knox 2-1 in the league quarterfinals. The match came down […]
Charlotte Independence To Play One Knox in League Quarterfinals on November 2

CHARLOTTE, NC (October 26, 2025) – USL League One announced today that the league quarterfinal between the Charlotte Independence and One Knoxville SC will take place on Sunday, November 2 […]
Charlotte Independence Clinch Playoff Spot Despite Loss to Naples

NAPLES, FL (October 25, 2025) – The Charlotte Independence clinched a sixth consecutive playoff berth Saturday night, despite falling to FC Naples 2-0. With AV Alta and Forward Madison both […]
