SINGLE GAME TICKETS GROUP TICKETS AND EXPERIENCES BROADCAST SCHEDULE ONLINE STORE Latest News Midfielder Bachir Ndiaye Named To All-League Second Team Home CHARLOTTE, NC (November 6, 2025) – USL League One announced today that Charlotte Independence midfielder Bachir Ndiaye has been named to the All-League Second Team. This marks the first All-League […] Read Independence Falls to One Knox 2-1 in League Quarterfinals Home KNOXVILLE, TN (November 2, 2025) – The Charlotte Independence's 2025 season came to a close Sunday evening, falling to One Knox 2-1 in the league quarterfinals. The match came down […] Read Charlotte Independence To Play One Knox in League Quarterfinals on November 2 Home CHARLOTTE, NC (October 26, 2025) – USL League One announced today that the league quarterfinal between the Charlotte Independence and One Knoxville SC will take place on Sunday, November 2 […] Read Charlotte Independence Clinch Playoff Spot Despite Loss to Naples Home NAPLES, FL (October 25, 2025) – The Charlotte Independence clinched a sixth consecutive playoff berth Saturday night, despite falling to FC Naples 2-0. With AV Alta and Forward Madison both […] Read